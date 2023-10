HOLLAND, Mich. — Careerline Tech Center (CTC) underwent their “shelter in place” (SIP) protocol Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they did not order the school to go into SIP mode and are currently looking into what prompted it.

We’re told no threats were reported and no weapons were found.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube