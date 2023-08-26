Suspect dead, hostage safe after armed standoff in Allendale Township

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A male suspect died and a female hostage is safe after a nearly 12-hour armed standoff in Allendale Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it started around 8:40 p.m. Friday when they got reports of a man, believed to be armed, holding a woman hostage and making homicide threats.

It happened in the 5000 block of Vail Avenue. Neighbors were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

Investigators say the suspect, a 37-year-old man was holding his 56-year-old mother hostage.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Critical Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded and were able to communicate with the man.

"I'm incredibly grateful for our tactical units, for our crisis negotiators. They worked for approximately ten and a half hours to try to bring this to a peaceful resolution," Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

Negotiations continued throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning when, around 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office says the man came out of the home with the hostage and exchanged gunfire with Tactical Units on scene.

FOX 17

They were able to remove the hostage from the scene— she did not get hurt and was reunited with family.

"That's our number one priority when we come to any scene like this is to make sure everyone is safe— the hostage is number one on that list," Capt. Sparks said.

Meanwhile, investigators say the suspect went back inside the home where he was found dead once police entered around 10:30 a.m.

"I can tell you that...the hostage was uninjured and the officers were uninjured, and when they entered into the mobile home to make contact with him, he was deceased inside," Capt. Sparks explained. "We did everything we can to try to bring this to a peaceful resolution, which unfortunately, the suspect is deceased; however, the victim was able to be brought to safety and all the officers were safe."

The investigation into the shooting, along with the man's cause of death, has been turned over to Michigan State Police.

The sheriff's office has cleared the area and says there is no remaining threat to the public.

"The community is now free to resume normal activities in the area, and the business are open," Capt. Sparks added. "The neighbors...are able to return to their homes."

