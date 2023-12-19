Suspicious figure caught at Holland Language Academy

HOLLAND, Mich. — On a dull Tuesday morning not much before lunchtime,
A situation most suspicious was caught by keen eyes.
A tall and foreboding— yet all-to-familiar figure,
Was taking and grabbing— snagging things with great vigor!
All of the things teachers and school staff alike,
Had put on display to bring wonder, delight,
To students who spend winter days oh-so dreary
Growing their minds at Holland Language Academy.
"Hold on there!" said Officers from Holland Public Safety
The figure froze for a moment, then sped off so hasty
"You'll have to make me!" The familiar figure laughed as they ran
Jumping over benches and around garbage cans.
They here and ran there— ran fro and ran to
"Put those back, put those back— We're talking to you!" Yelled the officers two
Suddenly students knew just what to do
They circled and swirled— 'round the figure they ran
'Cross the parking lot— through the playground— til they forgot their whole plan
"We said stop and give those kids back their cheer!" the officers called
And stop they finally did, though not happy at all.
With the children's help, Holland DPS quickly cuffed
That grouchy old figure and returned all the stuff
To the good little kids at Holland Language Academy
Who decided today went most satisfactorily.
Holiday cheer restored, teachers, kids, and faculty members
All returned to their work more proudly than ever
And that figure will sit— as they've sat there before
With no bits and no bobbles— 'til they can learn that, once more
The best kind of cheer comes from educators who care
About all the students who's lives that they share
Holiday cheer can't be grabbed, snagged, or took
Unless at the public safety office is where you'd like to be booked.