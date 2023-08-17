Lansing NAACP Council speaks out about the detainment local 12 year old

LANSING, Mich. — The detainment of 12-year-old Tashawn Benard has angered many people in the Lansing community, and one youth organization is taking a stand to try and ensure this doesn't happen again.

The video was a shocking sight for young people around Lansing.

"At first, I thought it was like she was making it up because I doubt a 12 year old looked or even sounded remotely to this adult male," said 12-year-old Jazminee Yarber-Blodgett

A 12-year-old being detained by Lansing Police Department officers went viral in Michigan and beyond, and a lot of teens have weighed in on the incident.

"He's just taking out the trash. I would be terrified. I'm close to his age, I'm 13, so I get what that would feel like, so I'm genuinely scared," said Tristan Walker.

The Lansing Police Department called the incident an "unfortunate case of wrong place wrong time," but members of the NAACP Lansing Youth Council say officers should have taken more time to hear the young man out, and now, they're calling for justice.

"Yes, we have came a long way. But we're truly not as safe as we should be," said Jazminee.

The group has invited the Lansing police chief to attend one of their meetings to hear their concerns and engage with the community. This NAACP Youth Council doesn't want what one 12-year-old went through to set the tone for other youth in the area.

"You gotta do got to do more," Tristian said.

