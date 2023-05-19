Legislation introduced in Lansing that would ban conversion therapy in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Legislation introduced this week in Lansing seeks to ban the practice of so-called conversion therapy practices in Michigan.

The bills are sponsored by Rep. Jason Hoskins.

In June 2021, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Directive 2021-3, which tasked the State Department of Health and Human Services with prohibiting the use of state and federal funds in practicing conversion therapy on children.

A study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that people who undergo a form of conversion therapy are almost 50% more likely to consider or attempt suicide in their lives.

“In terms of professionals providing professional services that try to convert someone once they've identified as LGBTQ, yes, that practice still happens," Grace Huizinga, President of the Grand Rapids LGBTQ Healthcare Consortium, told FOX 17 Friday.

A similar bill was introduced back in 2021, but failed to move out of committee.

Advocates are hopeful that this legislation will make it past the finish line.

“I have no doubt that this is going to go through and pass," Doug Booth, Director at the GR LGBTQ Healthcare Consortium, said Friday.

"There is real traction, and we know that this is going to become a safer state for our LGBTQ youth.”

You can find information on the GR LGTBQ+ Healthcare Consortium, and their list of identity affirming healthcare providers, at their website HERE.

