Local girl facing health challenges gets creative to help other kids

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — 12-year-old Grace Luotonen has used her artwork to make a difference for as long as she can remember.

"I like to help others," said Grace.

Getting art supplies for sick kids in hospitals, Grace rolled out one of her first fundraisers by making greeting cards.

"I dedicated one card to kids who have passed away due to heart defects. So I wanted to make one that symbolizes them," said Grace.

Grace designed them using EKG paper. Something she says gives more meaning.

"My doctor had given me my EKG, and I was like I'm going to make art out of this," she said.

Grace was born with a rare genetic condition called Situs Inversus, in which the organs in her body are flipped. Grace also has a heart condition that results in abnormal tissue growth inside her heart. Because of this, Grace has undergone two open heart surgeries, most recently in 2021.

"It was really scary like no one wants to be in a hospital bed going down the hallway, realizing this is the moment this is it," said Grace.

But Grace was brave beyond belief. Melissa, Grace's mother, says her daughter lived up to her nickname, Amazing Grace.

"We are supposed to be in the hospital for several days, but 72 hours later, she is home, eating lunch, nothing but Tylenol and Motrin for pain," Melissa said.

And even though Grace's health challenges continue, her dad Aaron is proud that his little girl still has the strength to help others.

"You know, take something you love, and use it to help other kids, in whatever way it can be used for," said Aaron.

"I just remember when I was there, art really helped me. It really takes your mind off things. And I want other kids to have the same experience I had," said Grace.

While the greeting cards continue to be a great success at the annual University of Michigan 'Save A Heart' gala. Grace also raised funds by selling flower petal pens made from duct tape. She also helped get two more defibrillators on the sports fields at her school.

"Currently, I'm raising money to buy art supplies for kids in the U of M hospital. And, I have a go fund me page," said Grace.

"We know there are more open heart surgeries in her future. It's going to be extra challenges. But she doesn't let it get in the way. She never focuses on the negative. She is always focused on the positive. I think if anyone can change the world, Grace can," said Melissa.

To contribute to Grace's current fundraising campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/graces-global-impact-art-drive.

