Mackinac Bridge to stop accepting Canadian currency this fall

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Starting this fall, Canadian currency will no longer be accepted at the Mackinac Bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says they met last week and decided to no longer accept Canadian currency starting October 1.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority director tells FOX 17 that Canadian customers will be able to continue using a MacPass or use credit/debit payment methods, such as Apple Pay.

The director says these give a much more favorable rate of exchange.

The change takes effect on October 1.

