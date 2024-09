DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man died Sunday morning after crashing a car into a tree on Detroit's West Side.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 19400 block of West Seven Mile Road, according to a spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department.

Investigators believe that the man suffered from a medical condition that may have caused the crash, but cause of death has not yet been confirmed, pending a review from the medical examiner's office.