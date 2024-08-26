Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-94 express ramp

MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP cruiser involved in crash, I-75 NB closed
Posted

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Metro Detroit on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the westbound I-94 express ramp to Southfield.

Investigators say the 73-year-old driver of the three-wheel motorcycle entered the single lane ramp, struck the left wall and lost control. The bike proceeded to roll as the driver was thrown from it. That driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police says that speed played a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit