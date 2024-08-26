Man dies in motorcycle crash on I-94 express ramp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Metro Detroit on Sunday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the westbound I-94 express ramp to Southfield.

Investigators say the 73-year-old driver of the three-wheel motorcycle entered the single lane ramp, struck the left wall and lost control. The bike proceeded to roll as the driver was thrown from it. That driver was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police says that speed played a factor in the crash.