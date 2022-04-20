Meijer will now accept SNAP benefits for online orders in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Meijer has announced that their stores in Michigan will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for online orders. This includes “Meijer Pickup” and home delivery services.

Customers in Michigan will now be able to pay for online orders using an Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

The “Meijer Pickup” service has Meijer team members personally hand-select items in the store that customers ordered online. Customers are then allowed to pick up their purchases within a few hours. It is free for orders that are more than $35.

“We’re excited to accept SNAP benefits across our Meijer Pickup and Delivery shopping experiences,” said Derek Steele, Vice President of Customer Strategy for Meijer. “We believe all customers should have access to personalized, convenient, digital shopping services and understand the added benefit this new payment capability provides.”

Meijer plans to expand allowing SNAP benefits to be used online for customers in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky in the coming weeks. “Providing SNAP recipient with access to Meijer Pickup and Delivery will make shopping for affordable, fresh groceries and essentials a little easier for parents and families across the Midwest,” said Steele. “We hope the new capability brings convenience and access to all our customers when ordering groceries online.”

