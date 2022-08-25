MI Court of Appeals says no-fault reform law is not applicable to those injured before July 2021

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals issued an opinion Thursday morning saying that changes to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance law, which took effect in July 2021, should not apply retroactively to people who purchased policies and were injured prior to the changes taking effect.

The case was brought by crash survivors Ellen Andary of East Lansing, Philip Krueger of Ann Arbor, and the Eisenhower Center, a brain injury rehabilitation clinic, against USAA Casualty Insurance.

Under the new law, which took effect on July 2, 2021, any medical service not already covered under our federal Medicare law, which includes in-home caregivers and transportation to medical services, will now only be reimbursed by insurance companies at 55% of what they were back in 2019. The law also caps the number of hours that family members can provide care to just 56 hours a week.

The main question in the case was whether or not those changes should apply to those who purchased no-fault insurance policies and were injured before it took effect.

"We conclude that they do not because the Legislature did not clearly demonstrate an intent for the amendments to apply retroactively to persons injured in pre-amendment accidents," their opinion reads.

"We further conclude that even if retroactive intent had been demonstrated, imposing the new limits would substantially impair no-fault insurance contracts entered into before the amendments’ effective date, and therefore would violate the Contracts Clause of the Michigan Constitution."

Impact of Changes to No-Fault Law

According to CPAN, a group focused on preserving our previous no fault auto system, there have been at least eight people who have died since the changes went into effect, because of losing access to some care.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.

A report released at the beginning of August, conducted by the Michigan Public Health and commissioned by the Brain Injury Association of Michigan, found that 6,857 crash survivors have been discharged from local care providers, and 4,082 health care workers have lost their jobs.

They found that 10 care companies have had to close their doors completely since the changes took effect, while 14 more companies expect to close in the next 12 months.

Read the full Court of Appeals opinion:

No-fault Auto Court of Appeals Ruling by WXMI on Scribd

Read the judge's dissent:

No-fault Auto Ruling Dissent by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube