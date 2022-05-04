Michigan Senate passes 5% base funding increase for schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Senate has approved a 5% increase in base funding for K-12 schools but pared back Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposals to recruit and retain teachers and didn't include her proposed $1 billion fund for school infrastructure projects.

The school aid bill was advanced along mostly party lines Wednesday.

It sets the stage for budget talks with the Democratic governor and the House.

Under the Senate plan, a $500 million grant program would be created to help combining districts retire some debt to avoid raising property taxes.

Schools could get extra funding to address pandemic-related learning loss.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube