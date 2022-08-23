$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for societal reentry

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the money will be used to offer education and career assistance to veterans lodged at seven Michigan prisons.

“The Michigan Incarcerated Veterans’ In-Reach Program builds on our ongoing efforts to support our veterans with opportunities to succeed,” says Governor Whitmer. “The MIVIP program offers incarcerated veterans with job training so they can reenter society with a stable career, and it helps small businesses across Michigan meet their talent needs.”

We’re told the grant will be applied to prisons in Carson City, Jackson (Cooper Street, G. Robert Cotton and Parnall), Pittsfield Township (Women’s Huron Valley), St. Louis and Saginaw.

Visit Michigan’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube