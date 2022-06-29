2,600 Michigan businesses to receive $105M under grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allocated $105 million toward boosting the growth of 2,600 businesses in Michigan.

We’re told the measure is being done under the Growing MI Business Grant Program.

“Last year, our state experienced record economic growth and added 220,000 jobs as unemployment dropped to a pandemic low, and this program will help businesses continue to grow and thrive,” says Governor Whitmer. “This is what is possible when we work together to grow our economy, create and protect good-paying jobs, and provide real relief for business owners as they invest in our communities.”

Eligible businesses may receive up to $5 million toward operation costs, expansions or renovations if they were running before Oct. 1, 2019, according to the Michigan governor’s office. They say businesses running between then and May 31, 2020 may receive a quarter of certain costs.

The state lists the following business types eligible to receive grants:

Entertainment venues

Recreation

Cosmetology

Gyms

Horticulture

Athletic training

Tattoos and body art

Inns

Payments and notifications are scheduled to be sent to eligible businesses around Friday.

Those with questions are asked to call 1-866-507-8462 or email Treas-abr@michigan.gov.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube