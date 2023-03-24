2 deadlines approaching in $20M UIA class action settlement

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is alerting residents to upcoming deadlines regarding the class action settlement involving the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

The UIA was the center of controversy when its computer system wrongly accused claimants of committing insurance fraud between 2013 and 2015.

Michiganders who were falsely accused of committing fraud when filing for unemployment benefits during that time may be entitled to part of a $20 million lawsuit, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

We’re told the settlement was approved by the Michigan Court of Claims in January.

Qualified individuals have until April 5 to submit forms that will help determine their eligibility for compensation. The deadline to claim forms, opt out or object is April 14.

“We urge anyone who believes they were affected by these circumstances to register to be considered part of the settlement,” says UIA Director Julia Dale. “This settlement is one of the many reforms the agency is implementing to create a UIA that will be a national model for fair, fast and fraud-free service.”

LEO says work is being done to replace UIA's old computer system.

File a claim online or by calling 1-833-438-5028. Claims may also be filed by emailing info@UIAClassAction.com.

Those with questions are asked to visit LEO’s webpage. Other resources are available here.

