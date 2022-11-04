210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November.

The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible.

"No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices,” says Governor Whitmer. “As we enter colder months, these extra dollars back in people’s pockets will save families money and help them meet their basic needs. I’ll work with anyone to save people money and ensure they have access to the basics that we all deserve."

We’re told payments will be issued from residual funds left over in grants from the 2021–22 U.S. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Residences inhabited by seniors, children under 5, or those with disabilities will receive $575, according to the Michigan governor’s office. Other qualified recipients will be given $380.

The state says payment will appear in the form of checks delivered in the mail.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the Michigan Treasury Department by calling 517-636-4486.

Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more information.

