$50 million in grants now available to Michigan businesses through Going PRO Talent Fund program

LANSING, Mich. — $50 million in grants is now available to help Michigan businesses grow talent and support employees. The grants are through the Going PRO Talent Fund program.

The goal of the Going PRO Talent Fund program is to help ensure that employers have the talent they need to grow and stay competitive, by providing awards to assist in training, developing, and retaining current and newly hired employees.

The grants are awarded to employers through the Michigan Works! network (MWAs). The employers play an integral role in defining their key training needs and working with their local MWAs and other partners to develop an appropriate training plan. The training must fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer and lead to a transferable, industry-recognized credential.

Employers who apply are also expected to participate in the planning and designing of the training project and use Pure Michigan Talent Connect and their local MWAs to recruit for job openings.

Since its launch, the Going PRO Talent Fund program has provided training for about 175,000 Michigan workers, and supported the needs of more than 6,000 businesses.

“The training costs covered by the Going PRO Talent Fund allow Michigan businesses to stay competitive in today’s global economy by ensuring their workforce gains the skillset their business needs,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Director Susan Corbin. “These trainings also provide workers with postsecondary credentials and contribute to Governor Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 educational attainment goal.”

“Workers impacted by the Going PRO Talent Fund awards have seen an average of 9% pay increase after completing their training,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. “This program not only helps businesses stay competitive, but also helps workers earn a higher wage to provide a better life for themselves and their families.”

“The Going PRO Talent Fund is a critical and important program that provides employers with the opportunity to train both new and existing members of their company,” said Carrie Rosingana, Capital Area Michigan Works! chief executive officer. “The investments in the people that work within these organizations support continued growth in the industries they represent and help ensure that Michiganders remain up-to-date on necessary skills to be competitive in today’s workforce.”

Applications for the first award cycle will be open through Friday, October 27 at 5 p.m. Selected applicants will be announced in December. The second application cycle will open in Spring 2024. More information on the fund can be found on the State of Michigan’s website.

