AG letter says Gaylord mobile home park cleared debris without notifying residents

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Consumer Protection Team issued a letter to a Gaylord mobile home park owner after the state says debris was cleared without giving residents advanced notice.

This comes after a tornado decimated the community last month.

“Appreciating that the situation at Nottingham Forest was both unforeseen and unfortunate, the loss of a home comes with it the potential loss of a lifetime’s worth of belongings,” the letter reads. “Such property includes the necessities of clothing and cash, and the comforts of photographs, memorabilia, and family heirlooms.”

The letter goes on to say residents should be allowed time to salvage keepsakes and other personal belongings.

Nessel’s office says no further actions will be taken unless otherwise called for.

“I’ve asked my team to communicate with the owner of Nottingham Forest in an effort to best protect residents,” says Nessel. “In the event residents feel clearing of homes demolished by the tornado was done without proper notice, we ask them to notify my Consumer Protection Team by filing a complaint online.”

Read the full letter here:

Sallen Letter Mobile Home Park by WXMI on Scribd

RELATED: Nessel responds to suspected price gouging after Gaylord tornado

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube