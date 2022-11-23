AG Nessel kicks off 2022 holiday consumer protection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to shop safely as holiday shopping ramps up for the 2022 season.

Whether you plan to shop online or in stores this year, Nessel’s annual holiday consumer protection campaign serves to inform shoppers of potential scams and Grinches they may encounter before Christmas.

“The holidays are the time of year when we gather to celebrate traditions and spend time with family. Unfortunately, it is also a time of year when bad actors take advantage of the increase in consumer sales to gain access to personal and financial information,” says Nessel. “Michigan residents deserve peace of mind this holiday season and should take advantage of the resources available through the Department of Attorney General to help protect themselves from scammers.”

Nessel advises consumers to safeguard their credit card accounts by attaching strong, unique passwords and PINs. Don’t forget to shred documents containing sensitive information before throwing them away.

The attorney general’s office says it’s also important to do the following before shopping online:

Know the retailer you’re buying from, and research ones you’re not familiar with. Avoid buying from sites if you can’t find their physical locations or phone numbers.

Search for images of items you’re considering to buy and learn where the product will be shipped from. Watch this for more information.

for more information. Only use credit cards when buying online.

Those wishing to make charitable donations are encouraged to review this database of worthy causes. Visit the attorney general’s webpage for more information.

If you plan to shop local this year, visit the state of Michigan's website for additional resources.

The holiday consumer protection campaign begins this Friday and runs through mid-December.

Submit consumer complaints to the Michigan attorney general's office online or by dialing 877-765-8388.

READ MORE: Deals and Scams: A tale of two Black Fridays

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube