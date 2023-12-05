All state-owned vehicles must produce zero emissions by 2040 under new directive

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive that will make all state-owned vehicles green by 2040.

Light vehicles will be converted to produce zero emissions by 2033, and mid- to heavy-duty vehicles will follow suit by 2040, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world’s switch to zero emission vehicles, and with today’s executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example,” says Governor Whitmer. “Getting this done will help drive demand of Michigan-made electric vehicles, lower gas and maintenance costs for the state since ZEVs cost far less to fuel and maintain and reduce air and noise pollution in our communities.”

We’re told all state agencies and departments will be required to prioritize converting vehicles that travel longer distances and vehicles in historically polluted areas. The directive also instructs them to install electric vehicle chargers in public areas.

“The UAW applauds the State of Michigan for showing that the electric vehicle transition doesn’t have to be a race to the bottom,” says United Auto Workers International President Shawn Fain. “We encourage the state to purchase union-made EVs for all state vehicles, giving America’s autoworkers their fair share of this historic moment for the American auto industry. On behalf of our 400,000 active members and 600,000 retirees, I want to thank and commend Governor Whitmer on notching another win for the working class.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube