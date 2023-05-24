Charges filed against Frankfort man for illegal diversion of Platte River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Frankfort man faces charges for allegedly diverting the Platte River at Sleeping Bear Dunes last summer.

Park Rangers launched an investigation in August 2022 after the illegal diversion was discovered in northern Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says charges have been filed against 62-year-old Andrew Blair Howard for tampering and vandalism.

“These allegations of tampering and vandalism by a man-made diversion of water at Platte River are disturbing,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously.”

If convicted, Howard faces up to six months behind bars, a $5,000 fine and five years’ probation in addition to restitution.

READ MORE: Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube