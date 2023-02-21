Children's Healing Center to add 2nd location in Southeast Michigan

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Children’s Healing Center (CHC) is expanding its services to Southeast Michigan.

The Grand Rapids-based recreation center announced it plans to break ground in Ypsilanti Township sometime in the spring.

This will be CHC’s second location.

“We've had the privilege of serving families who have a child aged 0 to 26 who have a weakened immune system here in West Michigan since 2015,” says Director of Development and Growth Melissa Block. “And we've always known that we were more than a place to play, that we were a place to heal. And to be able to take that across the state to serve more kids is really just such a gift.”

CHC offers immunocompromised children and their families the chance to play, learn and socialize in a safe and clean environment. It's the first service of its kind in the U.S.

“These kids and families live lives of isolation and loneliness due to their condition, and giving them an opportunity to really have a place that they can call theirs is just really a huge deal,” Block adds.

We’re told the 11,000-square-foot building will be located across the street from Brinker Way on Huron Street.

A representative of the CHC says the new facility will include a garden, art room, kitchen, a lounge for parents, and more.

The CHC says the space will be kept clean by opting for vinyl and other materials that are easier to sanitize as opposed to carpet, fabric, etc. Air quality will be maintained with an air filtration system, and standing water will be eliminated with new technology on filtered tap water.

“We have a preschool; we have teen programs; we have play dates and parent programs; really everything that we do is designed to build community and ensure that our kids and families are able to come to a place that's as germ-free as possible so they don't have to worry about their children getting sick,” says Block.

Construction is estimated to last between eight and nine months.

Visit CHC’s website for more information.

