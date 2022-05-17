Cybersecurity app protects Michiganders from online threats

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan is reminding residents of its free app to help protect against cyber threats.

The Michigan Secure app perceives incoming threats and alert users without gathering personal information, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

We’re told 323,972 people became victims of cyber crimes in the U.S. last year, with $181.6 million of reported losses in Michigan alone.

“Many people assume that their mobile devices are automatically safe and have security features installed,” says Chief Information Officer Laura Clark. “They are susceptible to unsafe Wi-Fi, phishing attempts, and other threats that malicious actors use to gain information or control of a device. These are things that Michigan Secure will help detect on and alert users when suspicious activity occurs.”

The state says the app also alerts users if their Wi-Fi has been compromised.

