Degree requirement waived for veterans seeking state jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials announced Wednesday they will no longer require bachelor’s degrees for veterans seeking state jobs.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) says the waiver, approved by the Michigan Civil Service Commission, applies to veterans who have spent at least two years in active service with a rank of E-6 or higher.

The MVAA says they believe Michigan is the first state to enact a waiver under the above conditions.

“Michigan is committed to finding new ways to support our veterans and attract top talent to our state,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Military members gain valuable skills and knowledge through their service that can’t be replicated in a classroom, and that experience should be considered when applying for jobs. I am grateful for the efforts of the MVAA and the MCSC, and I encourage veterans who qualify to take advantage of this opportunity to come work for the State of Michigan.”

We’re told the waiver creates thousands of job opportunities for Michigan veterans.

