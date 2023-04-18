Detroit man found competent to strand trial in kidnapping of minor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Detroit man has been found competent to stand trial for kidnapping a minor in 2018. He is 63-year-old Gerald Bennett.

In 2018, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office charged Bennet and Quinn James with the murder of a minor victim in a related case. James proceeded to trial and was convicted with both the rape and murder of the victim. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

After considering conflicting expert testimony, the judge who was presiding over Bennett’s case found him mentally impaired and adjudicated him incompetent. His state charges were then dismissed, and he was freed without conditions in March 2022.

The case was then referred to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of federal charges. Bennett was arrested on a federal criminal complaint for kidnapping a minor in July 2022. He was charged by a federal grand jury in August 2022.

Bennett’s trial was subsequently delayed so that he could undergo an evaluation for mental competency.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Dr. Armstrong concluded that Bennett understood the nature of the proceedings against him and was able to participate in his own defense. Dr. Armstrong also said that “there is evidence to suggest the defendant is feigning symptomology, or exaggerating, with the goal of being found incompetent to stand trial.” At the hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent ruled that Bennett was competent.

“Today’s ruling is an important step forward,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is prepared to prove these allegations against Mr. Bennett as we seek justice for the victim’s family.”

If convicted, Bennett will face a minimum term of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison. If he is released from prison, Bennett must serve at least at least five years on supervised release and could spend the rest of his life under the court’s supervision.

