'Eyes on 94': MSP steps up enforcement of commercial driving laws on I-94

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 10:55 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 11:36:57-05

LANSING, Mich. — Troopers plan to step up enforcement of traffic laws with a focus on commercial vehicles this week on I-94.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says “Eyes on 94” runs today though Friday, Dec. 1.

We’re told the initiative aims to prevent factors that could contribute to vehicle crashes such as speeding, distracted driving, following too closely and improper passing and lane usage.

“This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP to reach crash reduction goals while increasing traffic safety,” says Capt. Richard Arnold. “We hope to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 corridor, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”

We’re told the program is part of Michigan’s “Drive Toward Zero Deaths” campaign.

