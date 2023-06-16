FBI arrests 19-year-old in U.P. for alleged mass killing plans

PICKFORD, Mich. — The FBI arrested a teenager in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for antisemitic threats.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Friday that 19-year-old Seann Pietila of Pickford, Michigan was charged in a criminal complaint with transmitting a communication threatening to hurt someone.

The criminal complaint claims Pietila communicated the following to people on Instagram: a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters and a desire and an intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events.

“Antisemitic threats and violence against our Jewish communities, or any other group for that matter, will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan,” Totten said. “Today and every day we take all credible threats seriously. I’m incredibly grateful to the FBI for their swift action to identify and arrest Pietila.”

Totten’s office says Pietila is accused of talking to people about his violent plans to kill people.

Law enforcement officials searched Pietila’s home Friday and found the following items:



Ammunition

Magazines

A shotgun

A rifle

A pistol

Various kninves

Firearms accessories

Tactical vests

A mask

A Nazi flag

A ghillie suit

Gas masks

Military sniper and survival manuals

Police also took Pietila’s phone, finding a note where he identified a specific synagogue in East Lansing, a date and a list of equipment.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan

“No American should face threats against them based on their race or religion,” James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said. “Crimes like the one alleged in this complaint have a profound effect not only on the intended target, but on their entire community. I would like to thank the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office for their close collaboration during this investigation. Every Michigander should rest assured that law enforcement at all levels are working together to ensure that those who engage in this type of behavior see justice under the law.”

Totten’s office says the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, TRI-county Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) and Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team assisted the FBI with this case.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube