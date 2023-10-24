Good Housing = Good Health: State announces program offering housing resources, solutions

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department joined the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) in announcing the Good Housing = Good Health program.

The collaboration is meant to support stable housing and confronting “social determinants of health” throughout Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told the program is part of the state’s goal in boosting community health by offering solutions to social contributors to Michiganders’ health (e.g. housing).

“Housing affordability is a major problem for many families, as too many of our neighbors are spending a third of their income or more on housing their family,” says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “This new program is a critical part of our goal of keeping children safe and keeping families together, as we work collaboratively to make Michigan the safest and best place in America to raise kids and nurture families.”

The state says funding will be used to hire community health workers (or navigators) who will help find housing resources for Michiganders. Other services under the program include outreach, stabilization, emergency shelter, referrals and more.

Participating health departments in West Michigan include:



Allegan County Health Department

Barry-Eaton Health Department

Kent County Health Department

Muskegon Health Department

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube