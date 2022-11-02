Gov. Whitmer announces new protocol allowing EMS to better treat sex assault victims

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that emergency responders in Michigan will be allowed to have emergency contraception while on the job.

The Michigan governor’s office adds EMS personnel will also be trained on how to treat patients who had been sexually assaulted.

“Today, Michigan is setting a national example by providing first responders the opportunity to carry emergency contraception so they can get survivors of sexual assault the care they need,” says Governor Whitmer. “With the threat of a 1931 law banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest taking effect in Michigan, sexual assault survivors deserve our support and resources more than ever. I am proud of today’s changes to make Michigan a leader in sexual assault response by ensuring that EMS responders can deliver emergency contraception and appropriate medical care.”

We’re also told EMS staff will have post-exposure prophylaxis on hand to treat infections that were transmitted sexually.

The updated medical protocols received unanimous support from the Quality Assurance Task Force, and the state health department has already adopted the new rules, according to the state of Michigan.

If you or someone you know was sexually assaulted, call the state’s Sexual Assault Hotline by calling 855-864-2374 or texting 866-238-1454 for judgment-free support.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube