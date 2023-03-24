Gov. Whitmer signs bill eliminating 'Read by Grade Three Law'

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Friday that will reinstate parents’ right to decide on their children’s academic future.

“Today, we are taking action to put power back into parents’ hands so they can work with their child’s teachers and make decisions that are best for their family,” says Governor Whitmer. “Getting this done will offer parents more flexibility and ensure educators can focus on doing what they do best—helping students reach their full potential.”

Senate Bill 12 removes part of a state law that held back students who did not meet certain criteria, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“I am happy to see the Governor sign Senate Bill 12 to finally repeal the harmful retention aspect of the Read by Grade Three Law,” says Rep. Nate Shannon. “Retention has been a constant threat hanging over our students’ heads. We could use the resources that are spent on retaining students and put that towards more literacy coaches, reading intervention specialists, and provide afterschool and summer school programs to address the issue.”

