Gov. Whitmer signs bills protecting Affordable Care Act in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of bills Thursday adding protections to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“The ACA includes critical provisions that protect people with pre-existing conditions from being charged more, allows kids to stay on their parent’s insurance until they turn 26, and guarantees essential services in all health insurance plans,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills putting the cost-saving provisions of the ACA into Michigan state law and protect health care for millions of Michiganders.”

The Michigan Executive Office of the Governor says the newly signed legislation does the following:



Prevents insurance companies from denying medical coverage due to pre-existing conditions, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Requires coverage for dependents 26 and under.

Prevents insurance companies from enforcing caps on annual and lifetime dollars.

Requires insurance companies to offer coverage for pregnancy, hospitalization and emergency services.

Requires insurance companies to deliver policy summaries.

Forbids insurance companies from revoking coverage.

We're also told the legislation makes it more difficult for the ACA to be repealed on the federal level.

Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, released the following statement after the legislation was signed:

“It’s been a big week for Michigan Democrats delivering on health care for Michiganders. With Governor Whitmer’s signature we have taken another major step toward lowering health care costs and expanding access by cementing key provisions of the Affordable Care Act into Michigan law.





“Michigan Democrats are committed to putting the health of Michiganders before the profits of the drug companies by banning discrimination and removing lifetime care caps. Once again, extremist Michigan Republicans voted against common-sense, cost-saving legislation that protects Michiganders. While we know these extremists will continue to side with Big Pharma, Michigan Democrats will keep fighting for Michiganders’ pocketbooks – because every Michigander deserves quality, affordable health care.”

