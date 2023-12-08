Gov. Whitmer signs Prop 1 into law, increasing government transparency

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bipartisan bills Friday improving government transparency in Michigan.

The news comes more than a year after Michiganders approved Proposal 1 in the 2022 election.

Senate bills 613 and 614 requires government officials and candidates for public office to disclose their financial reports with the Michigan Department of State, along with some of their spouses’ information, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

Meanwhile, the state says Senate bills 615 and 616 will permit candidate committees to submit fees in accordance with the changes outlined under bills 613 and 614.

“State government must be open, transparent, and accountable to the people it serves,” says Governor Whitmer. “Since taking office, we’ve taken action to improve transparency and accessibility for Michiganders, and I’m proud to sign this good government legislation that implements Proposal 1 into law.”

