Governor Whitmer announces $1.2M investment in veteran suicide prevention

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a major investment in hopes of preventing veteran suicides in Michigan.

At $1.2 million, the investment is considered the largest of its kind in the state, according to the Michigan’s governor’s office.

Governor Whitmer was joined by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) Director Zaneta Adams when she made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“Veteran suicide remains a persistent problem in Michigan and nationwide, and we must use every resource and tool we have to protect the lives of our former service members,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today’s investment will expand funding for suicide prevention efforts in Michigan and build on the ongoing efforts of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency to keep veterans and their families safe and healthy.”

The state says the MVAA will work with businesses and organizations to help veterans access resources by directing them to the MVAA’s hotline at 1-800-MICH-VET.

“I will work with anyone to ensure that they have high-quality mental and physical health care and economic and educational opportunities,” Whitmer adds. “Let’s keep delivering for our veterans and their families.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please connect with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by texting or calling 988.

