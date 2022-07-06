Governor Whitmer applauds historic 2023 education budget

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauds the state’s bipartisan investment in Michigan schools for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Michigan governor’s office says it’s the largest-ever student investment in Michigan’s history, noting it will not lead to increased taxes.

“Michigan kids deserves to feel safe and supported in school, and I am proud that we have come together to deliver a historic, bipartisan education budget that will make game-changing investments to improve student’s in-class experience,” says Governor Whitmer. “The budget has the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history to improve kid’s in-person learning experience and help schools buy new textbooks, offer more personalized instruction, and expand AP and honors classes. It also bolsters resources for special education, at-risk students, and career and technical education while increasing slots in free tutoring, before-school, after-school, and preschool programs to get our kids back on track for long-term success.”

The budget reportedly includes:

$9,150 in funding per student in public schools.

$214 in school safety and mental health per student in public schools.

$475 million toward school infrastructure.

$10,000 in tuition money for 2,500 aspiring educators each year.

1,300 new preschool slots under the Great Start Readiness Program.

The state adds the budget includes more funding to address the needs of 200,000 special education students and 710,000 vulnerable children.

“As a mom, I know what this budget means for parents who want the best for their kids,” adds Whitmer. “It is proof of we can do when we put students first and stay focused on getting things done.”

We’re told the budget also includes the following for higher education:

Community colleges



$16 million toward general operations.

$56 million for nursing students with associate degrees to earn bachelor’s degrees.

$10 million to fund summer programs.

$9.2 million toward increasing adult enrollment.

$6 million to help people 21 and older acquire skills scholarships under the Michigan Reconnect program.

Universities



$250 million to create a Postsecondary Scholarship Fund.

$55 million toward general operations.

$17.7 million to fund universities with at least $4,500 per student.

“The Michigan Education Association praises Gov. Whitmer and legislative leaders for coming together for the sake of our kids, parents and educators and passing this historic investment in public education,” says MEA President Paula Herbart. “This budget agreement is a great step forward in helping to address the challenges facing our schools and giving every child an opportunity to succeed.”

