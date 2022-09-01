Governor Whitmer celebrates opening of new semiconductor facility in Michigan

BAY CITY, Mich. — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new semiconductor facility on the east side of the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the occasion alongside state, local and business leaders, saying SK Siltron in Bay City will add as many as 150 jobs and bolster Michigan’s standing as a leader in semiconductor production.

“SK Siltron’s commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am proud that Michigan was selected for this $300 million investment over several other states, proving that we have the skilled workforce, growing economy, and strong business-friendly environment conducive to attract projects from one of the world’s most innovative companies.”

The Michigan governor’s office says the state was selected over locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas for the new project.

We’re told the project is funded with a $1.5 million grant from the Michigan Business Development Program.

