Governor Whitmer launches 5-year housing plan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled Michigan’s first statewide housing plan during the Building Michigan Communities Conference on Wednesday.

The state says the five-year plan seeks to offer affordable housing to Michiganders while also keeping Michigan competitive with other states in attracting talent and retaining residents.

“Every family deserves a safe, affordable place to call home so they have a strong foundation to pursue their potential, but too many Michiganders don’t have access to that in their communities right now,” says Governor Whitmer. “This comprehensive statewide plan tackles persistent past and present housing challenges head-on. If we get it done, we can help those in need of homes get the dignity they deserve and ensure Michigan maintains a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent as we grow our economy.”

We’re told the plan aims to:

Stabilize housing for more than 100,000 households.

Reduce equity gaps in homeownership and homelessness.

Rarefy homelessness.

Bolster energy efficiency and make weatherization improvements in more than 15,000 households.

The housing plan also outlines dozens of strategies and objectives geared to provide safe and affordable housing for Michigan residents.

