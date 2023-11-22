Governor Whitmer shares holiday greeting with Michigan's troops

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called active service members with the Michigan Army National Guard to offer a special holiday greeting Wednesday.

The call was made to 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment (Lansing), Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment (Detroit) and 177th Military Police Brigade (Taylor), according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. They are all stationed in Cuba, Kuwait, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

The governor wished them a happy Thanksgiving while demonstrating her gratitude for their service.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

“Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe here and abroad,” says Governor Whitmer. “They also sacrifice time with family and loved ones to serve around the world. I was proud to thank the troops for their commitment to defending our communities and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

We’re told more than 600 Michigan Army National Guard members are serving abroad at this time.

