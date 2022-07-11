Governor Whitmer signs bill allowing self-serve beer at bars, restaurants

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed new legislation that will further support small businesses and lower costs for Michigan veterans.

House Bill 5678, sponsored by Rep. Bradley Slagh (R–Zeeland), ends service fees toward obtaining veteran license plates, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

A collection of additional House and Senate bills will permit some restaurants to install self-service alcohol equipment; increase minimum offset prices paid to vendors from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to $8.25 per case (was $4.50) with a maximum price of $12.50 per case; and grant nonprofits the ability to act as LLC owners, the state adds.

“Today, I am proud to sign bipartisan bills that will lower costs, support our veterans, and help small businesses,” says Governor Whitmer. “These commonsense bills tackle a range of critical issues from offset prices offered by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and workplace health protections to special vehicle registration for veterans and general property taxes. They are a testament to what we can do when we collaborate on the kitchen-table issues.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube