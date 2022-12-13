Governor Whitmer signs bills expanding affordable housing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a collection of bills Tuesday geared toward expanding affordable housing in the state.

The Michigan governor’s office says Senate Bill 362 will create new housing districts and offer tax exemptions on rehabilitation projects, sponsored by Sen. Winnie Brinks (D–Grand Rapids).

Senate Bill 364 fosters the construction and rehabilitation of residential buildings while offering more incentives for enterprise zones, according to the state.

“We urgently need more housing options in Michigan. Our bipartisan legislation helps homeowners to make affordable upgrades to their existing homes and assists communities to construct new housing at attainable price points,” says Sen. Jeremy Moss. “We are thankful the Governor signed these bills into law so we can retain our valued residents and attract job-seekers to Michigan.”

We’re told Senate Bill 422 will help bring more housing areas in select government units through tax exemptions.

Meanwhile, state officials say Senate Bill 432 will establish an authority for state housing development and create funds to expand housing opportunities.

“I am proud to sign bipartisan bills to expand affordable housing in Michigan and make our state a place where anyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am committed to growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, and building a brighter future for all Michiganders.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube