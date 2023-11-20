Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bills preventing domestic abusers from owning guns

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation Monday designed to prevent guns from ending up in criminals’ possession.

House Bill 4945 forbids convicted domestic violence abusers from purchasing or owning guns and ammo for eight years, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 471 forbids those convicted of misdemeanors involving domestic violence from using or owning guns and ammo, the state explains. Senate Bill 528 also clarifies what domestic violence actions constitute disqualification from owning guns.

“Keeping Michiganders – especially young women – safe and healthy is a top priority, and these bills will take long overdue steps to protect individuals from abuse,” says Governor Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor and as governor, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation to prevent abusers from accessing firearms. Together, we can make Michigan a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Governor Whitmer was accompanied by survivors and advocates at Monday's signing, as well as lawmakers who lobbied for the legislation to be passed.

“These new laws to keep guns out of the hands of violent domestic abusers will save lives,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Survivors of intimate partner violence live in constant fear, and in constant danger. Abusers with firearms are five times more likely to kill their female victims than abusers without firearms. My Department remains committed to protecting survivors of domestic violence, and that is why we aggressively advocated for these bills in the legislature.”

While Monday felt like a victory, it was a bittersweet moment for others. "This law now passed and signed into law today will save someone's life and give them the chance to live a full meaningful life, which Maggie did not get," said Rick Omilian.

Rick and Martha recalled the moment they lost their daughter, maggie to and ex-boyfriend. "Purchasing that shotgun was his final threat to power and control over our beautiful daughter we believe that accessible fire was his power over her," Rick said.

Maggie's parents say the passing of these bills are a start, but not the end of the work that needs to be done.

"When Maggie broke up with him, that was the most dangerous time we had no idea. We thought it was all handled, and things were gonna get better. it was the most dangerous time for her and people need to understand that," Martha said

For those in abusive relationships, she says to reach out and try to get them help as soon as possible. "No mom needs to go to bed at night and feel like I feel every single night."

