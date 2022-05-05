Governor Whitmer signs Wyatt's Law, creates child abuse registry in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of bills Thursday that will create a child abuse registry in the state of Michigan.

Dubbed Wyatt’s Law, the bills will institute an electronic case management system that will keep a record of confirmed cases of child abuse or neglect that will be made available to parents and legal guardians in Michigan.

We’re told it will also allow for the expungement of inaccurate reports.

“As governor of the great state of Michigan and a mom, there is no greater responsibility than keeping our kids safe,” says Governor Whitmer. “This law will help keep kids safe at home, in school, and everywhere in between. Additionally, I am focused on making investments in our young Michiganders from preschool to postsecondary so they can get a high-quality public education and continue learning and growing right here in Michigan.”

Wyatt’s Law is named after an 18-month-old who had been blinded and lost the ability to talk or eat following suspected abuse at the hands of his father’s girlfriend, who had been convicted of third-degree child abuse twice beforehand.

"Let’s keep putting our kids [first] and getting things done that make a real difference in their lives,” Whitmer adds.

