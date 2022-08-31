Governor Whitmer urges Big Tech companies to offer better protection of user data

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging major tech companies to take further action in protecting users’ personal information.

The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer issued a letter to executives at Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Alphabet asking them to take measures that better protect against data theft, including theft of health data.

The state says there are those who seek to use women’s health information in an effort to bring about criminal charges against workers who provide reproductive healthcare.

“Every Michigander deserves privacy and control over their data, which includes so much personal information about our health, habits, and lives,” says Governor Whitmer. “Without adequate protections, that data could be used to go after women seeking reproductive health care or to prosecute nurses and doctors for doing their jobs. Amid an ongoing assault on women’s bodily autonomy by extremists who do not hesitate to use location and health data to target Michiganders, we must do more to protect everyone’s fundamental right to privacy.”

We’re told Governor Whitmer also asked the aforementioned tech companies to offer greater transparency on who sees user data.

Read the full letter here:

