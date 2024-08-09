Home of Mike Rogers targeted in swatting call

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich — The Republican nominee for one of Michigan's seats in the U.S. Senate was the target of a swatting call.

Mike Rogers says his home in Livingston County was the subject of a false police report on Friday, August 9. The Rogers campaign says members of his family were home at the time, but not injured.

This makes the second time in two days that a candidate for Senate was targeted in a swatting call. Elissa Slotkin says her home was also named in a swatting call on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the Mike Rogers campaign says the false police reports are becoming a deeply concerning trend.

"This kind of violence cannot be tolerated," said Chris Gustafson, Rogers for Senate Communications Director. "And it is our hope that those responsible will be quickly prosecuted and held accountable.”

