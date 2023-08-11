Watch Now

Indiana man charged with threatening Michigan clerk days after 2020 election

This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 11, 2023
WASHINGTON — An Indiana man has been charged for allegedly threatening a Michigan clerk in the days following the 2020 election.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says 37-year-old Andrew Nickels called the worker over the phone on or around Nov. 10, 2020 and threatened to kill them.

We’re told he was charged with issuing threats across state lines. He faces up to five years behind bars if found guilty.

The case remains under investigation by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, according to the DOJ.

