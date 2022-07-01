Lake Superior State University renews tuition agreement for Coast Guard students

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Lake Superior State University has announced that it has renewed its annual tuition agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie. The agreement lowers the cost of tuition to area Cost Guard active-duty personnel, reserve members, and civilian members, as well as their spouses and dependents.

The tuition agreement began in 2009. Participants will pay $250 per credit hour for the fall and spring semesters. The agreement has participants pay less than half of the university’s regular rates for the fall and spring semesters. They will also pay almost 1/3rd the standard price for the winter and summer semesters. Since it began in 2009, more than $200,000 in benefits have been awarded to students.

“For over 10 years, this partnership has made the pursuit of higher education and continued professional growth accessible and affordable for our active duty personnel and their families,” said Sector Sault Commander Captain Anthony Jones. “It is one of many reasons why Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is an unparalleled place to call home, and we look forward to growing our relationship with Lake Superior State University into the future.”

“This not only continues to be a world of good. It’s also the right thing to do,” said Lake Superior State University President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. “Three Great Lakes surround LSSU. Lake State was founded in 1946 for World War II veterans at a former Army fort. These are fundamental connections to the area Coast Guard. Said another way, LSSU’s mission includes enhancing the quality of life of the Great Lakes region, and we can’t do that without our Coast Guard neighborhoods. This tuition agreement both pays things forward and exemplifies the pillars of partnership, sustainability, and interdependence in our strategic plan. And, on a personal level, as a military veteran, I’m honored to support again this cost-effective way to identify potential and drive social mobility through innovative, transformative education for vital colleagues.”

