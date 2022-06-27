Mackinac Island announces Fourth of July event lineup

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Mackinac Island has announced the lineup for its Independence Day celebration on July 4.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Fort Mackinac will host Independence Day activities inspired by the 1880s. The activities include sack racing, vintage baseball, and cannon salutes. The W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Competition will begin at 10 a.m. Professional stone skippers will compete for a trophy in the event. Kids of all ages will be able to participate in other divisions.

The Grand Hotel will host an “Old Fashioned Mackinac Fourth of July Celebration”. There will also be Independence Day-themed Make It Monday Kid’s Classes at the Watercolor Cafe. A Fourth of July Cruise will also be available. Live music will be performed at Pink Pony, Ice House BBQ, Horn’s Gaslight Bar, and Bistro on the Greens.

There will also be two firework displays that begin at 10 p.m. One will be in front of Marquette Park. The other will be in front of the Mackinac Island School.

“The Fourth of July celebration is one of the beloved traditions on Mackinac Island; it’s a community favorite that brings people back year after year,” said Tim Hygh, Executive Director of Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. “The island’s timeless charm and historic sites really set the stage for an authentic and patriotic holiday experience unlike any other.”

More information on Mackinac Island’s Independence Day activities and events can be found on the island’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube