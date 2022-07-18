Man pleads guilty to planting explosives at northern Michigan phone stores

BAY CITY, Mich. — A man has pleaded guilty to planting explosives outside smartphone stores in northern Michigan last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan.

We’re told 76-year-old Whittemore resident John Douglas Allen confessed to leaving explosive packages outside two stores across Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 15, 2021.

Authorities reportedly identified the devices as pipe bombs, which included notes ordering $5 million to be paid.

U.S. attorneys say Allen faces as many as 20 years behind bars.

“The actions of this defendant could have resulted in significant bodily harm or death to citizens in the area,” says U.S. Attorney Ison. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, we were able to find and remove these dangerous devices before the defendant could cause serious harm.”

Allen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9.

