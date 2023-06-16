2 hurt following 'multiple shootings' in Manistee

MANISTEE, Mich. — Authorities from several departments are responding to a series of shootings in a Northern Michigan community Friday afternoon.

The city of Manistee says at least one suspect is at large in the area.

We're told multiple crime scenes have been reported at Fifth and Hancock streets, Eighth and Kosciusko streets, Ninth and Vine streets, and Second and Mill streets.

The public is urged to stay away from the above areas.

The city says two people were injured and have since received treatment.

The suspect is described as a Black man in dreadlocks with a tall, thin build, according to city officials. He was reportedly wearing jeans and a green hoodie.

Those with knowledge of any of the shootings are urged to connect with law enforcement.

