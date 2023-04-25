Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' star Clark Gregg will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson is coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that actor Clark Gregg will be a guest at the upcoming event May 20-21. The event will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

An autograph from Gregg will be available for $75. A photo op will also be available for $105.

Agent Coulson was introduced in 2008’s Iron Man, which was the first film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He later appeared in Iron Man 2 (2010) and Thor (2011).

Coulson also appeared in 2012’s The Avengers. In the film, Agent Coulson was killed by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while the Helicarrier was under attack. Although the group of heroes assembled by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) struggled to work together at first, Coulson’s death inspired them to begin working as a team to defeat Loki and the Chitauri.

Despite his death in The Avengers, Coulson was revealed to be alive in the television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired on ABC from 2013-2020. The series also starred Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May, Brett Dalton as Grant Ward, and Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Skye/Quake.

Coulson later returned to the big screen in 2019’s Captain Marvel, which was set in 1995.

Gregg also voiced different versions of the character from throughout the Marvel Multiverse in the Disney+ animated series What If…?.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gregg voiced Coulson in the Disney XD animated series Ultimate Spider-Man. In the series, Agent Coulson was also the principal at Peter Parker’s (Drake Bell) high school.

Gregg’s other work includes 2021’s Being the Ricardos, 2020’s Run Sweetheart Run, and 2018’s Spinning Man. He also played Richard Campbell in the television series The New Adventures of Old Christine, which aired on CBS from 2006-2010.

Gregg will be at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website. A video message from Gregg can be watched below:

