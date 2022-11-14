Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.

DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election.

“We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan & lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 – and beyond,” DePerno writes.

We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan & lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 - and beyond. That is why I am running for Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Join the Team & Read My Plan for the MIGOP ➡️ https://t.co/e8nZgdXOav pic.twitter.com/6Jr9NS9yso — Matthew DePerno for Michigan AG (@deperno4mi) November 14, 2022

