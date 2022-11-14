Watch Now

Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair

Matthew DePerno
file
Matthew DePerno
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 17:39:21-05

(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman.

DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election.

“We need a state party that will fight for the future of Michigan & lay the foundation to make Michigan red again in 2024 – and beyond,” DePerno writes.

ELECTION 2022: Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website